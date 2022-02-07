The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 417 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Maximus worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.