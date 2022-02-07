The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.12. 113,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,972. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

