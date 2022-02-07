The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 8,500 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.57 and a 12-month high of $173.82.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.