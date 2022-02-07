TheStreet Downgrades BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BSIG opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

