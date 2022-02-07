TheStreet Downgrades TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TORM stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.
TORM Company Profile
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.