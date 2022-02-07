TheStreet Downgrades TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TORM stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TORM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TORM by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.