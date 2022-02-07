Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRI opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

