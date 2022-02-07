Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 32,095 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $7,212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

