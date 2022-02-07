Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Diebold Nixdorf comprises about 0.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.