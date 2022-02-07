Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $652,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

