Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,300 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 116.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:MTW opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

