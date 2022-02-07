Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading Down 3%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.14 and last traded at $64.51. Approximately 12,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 667,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Timken by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

