Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Peloton Interactive worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $563,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 774,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,982,557. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

