Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 88,905 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,614 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $47,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.79. 11,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

