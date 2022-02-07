Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Newmont worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.67. 82,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.28.
In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
