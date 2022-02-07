Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Newmont worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.67. 82,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.28.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

