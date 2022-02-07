Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Donaldson worth $30,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Donaldson by 19.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 150,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.10. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

