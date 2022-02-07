Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $59.77 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Weyerhaeuser worth $59,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $40.73. 9,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.