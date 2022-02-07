TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Aravt Global LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aravt Global LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 10.2% of Aravt Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC owned 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $36,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

Shares of TDG opened at $619.63 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

