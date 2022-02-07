Tremblant Capital Group Grows Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,093 shares during the period. Q2 makes up about 1.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Q2 were worth $61,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.90. 11,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,733. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

