Tremblant Capital Group Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,039 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises about 2.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.00% of Smartsheet worth $86,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,218,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.17. 30,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,882. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.