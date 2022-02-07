Tremblant Capital Group Has $140.99 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 4.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $140,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.78. 64,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,836. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

