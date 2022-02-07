Tremblant Capital Group Sells 164,026 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,026 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 208,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,854. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

