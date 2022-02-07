Trexquant Investment LP Buys 298 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workiva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Workiva stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

