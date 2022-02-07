Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after buying an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after buying an additional 309,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $68,421,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $21.21 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

