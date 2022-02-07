Trexquant Investment LP Invests $631,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

