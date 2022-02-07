Trexquant Investment LP Invests $696,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

