Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $734,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,319 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.