Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $433.20.

CACC opened at $521.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $615.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $338.88 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.