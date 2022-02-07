Trexquant Investment LP Takes $617,000 Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of ChannelAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 153,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.40 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

