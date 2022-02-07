Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 14,413 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. ICF International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $24,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ICF International by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.83. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

