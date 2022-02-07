Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tricida by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

