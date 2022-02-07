Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank OZK in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $51.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

