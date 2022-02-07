Truist Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.