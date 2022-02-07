Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of EHC opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.