Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

