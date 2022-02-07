TT International Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

