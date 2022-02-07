TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,500,000. ReNew Energy Global makes up 9.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 40.58% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $435,000.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

