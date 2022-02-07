Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$20.00 Price Target for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.09.

TSE:ERF opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.92.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

