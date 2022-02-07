Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,191,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,695. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock worth $9,136,601. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

