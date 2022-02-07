Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $182.86. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $595,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

