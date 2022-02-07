UBS Group Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $171.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $118.63 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.