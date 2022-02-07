UBS Group Trims Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Target Price to €6.25

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €6.30 ($7.08) to €6.25 ($7.02) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from €6.40 ($7.19) to €6.60 ($7.42) in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

