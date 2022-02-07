UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Insider Ken McCullagh Buys 30,000 Shares

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) insider Ken McCullagh bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($33,880.08).

LON:UKCM opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.37. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 65.80 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.79 ($1.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

UKCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

