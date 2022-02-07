Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

