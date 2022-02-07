Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on U. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.45.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 428.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 370.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 181,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

