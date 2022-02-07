Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $893.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.