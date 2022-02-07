US Bancorp DE Acquires 166 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

