US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,772 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 144.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 223,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 132,192 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

