US Bancorp DE Buys 8,690 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 5,679.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rambus were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 826.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

