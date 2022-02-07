US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ironSource were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE IS opened at $6.92 on Monday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.