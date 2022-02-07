US Bancorp DE Has $152,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 348,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 734,831 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.